John "Jack" Kiernan Dunne

His career after retirement was carving cottonwood bark, and his work sold in several area galleries. In his 80's he painted rocks with local flowers, fish, and often a tiny ladybug in great detail. He gave those away, and you could tell where he'd been because there'd be a beautiful rock left behind.

He loved Montana and continued throughout his life to get out in the woods. He spent many happy days at Tally Lake with his Canadian family, "The Hayners!" Fred and Jean. And he was always up for an "adventure" when Dianne would take him for a drive. He also loved to take his family out for lunch and hit a second-hand store or rummage sale for books.

At 90, he moved into the Veteran's Home, grateful for the years of friendship from his dear neighbors Hank and Barb Peiper. He left behind the 2,000 books he'd already read for his daughters to find homes for. They did. And he brought with him many boxes of books he hadn't gotten to yet. He said about those years that he made some of the best friends he'd ever had. And he was happy to discover he could share his books and his stories.

By the fall of 2020, Covid isolation was taking a toll, and he wanted to move. Cindy and Jack brought him home to Missoula where he rediscovered the joys of pancakes and visiting. The family referred to the three months that followed as "The Rise of the Phoenix."