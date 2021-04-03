John "Jack" Kiernan Dunne
December 25, 1925 – March 19, 2021
"I'm a storyteller," Jack Dunne would say if you were lucky enough to meet him. And he was a great storyteller.
Jack was born December 25, 1925 in Spokane, Washington to Charles Dunne and Julie Garr Dunne, and raised in Butte. A World War II vet, Jack served as a tail gunner on a B-29 and was stationed in Guam, flying 30 missions over Japan. By 1944, at nineteen, he'd earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals.
When he returned to Montana, he joined the newly formed Smoke Jumpers in Missoula and during the school year attended Western Montana College in Dillon. He met Audrey Waldron there because she worked at the snack bar, and he was a legendary coffee drinker. They married March 18, 1950.
When Jack graduated, they moved to Hot Springs, Montana where he taught elementary school for 2 years, and they welcomed their daughter Cindy. In 1952 they moved to Whitefish where he taught 6th grade for 31 years and added two more girls to the family, Dianne and Kathy.
Jack's teaching career came to a close in 1985, but even in his 90's he would hear "Mr. Dunne!" from former students who recognized him and remembered how he filled a wall of chalk boards with beautiful illustrations and made lessons come alive. He often said the key to life was to have a job you loved to go to on Monday morning, and he did.
His career after retirement was carving cottonwood bark, and his work sold in several area galleries. In his 80's he painted rocks with local flowers, fish, and often a tiny ladybug in great detail. He gave those away, and you could tell where he'd been because there'd be a beautiful rock left behind.
He loved Montana and continued throughout his life to get out in the woods. He spent many happy days at Tally Lake with his Canadian family, "The Hayners!" Fred and Jean. And he was always up for an "adventure" when Dianne would take him for a drive. He also loved to take his family out for lunch and hit a second-hand store or rummage sale for books.
At 90, he moved into the Veteran's Home, grateful for the years of friendship from his dear neighbors Hank and Barb Peiper. He left behind the 2,000 books he'd already read for his daughters to find homes for. They did. And he brought with him many boxes of books he hadn't gotten to yet. He said about those years that he made some of the best friends he'd ever had. And he was happy to discover he could share his books and his stories.
By the fall of 2020, Covid isolation was taking a toll, and he wanted to move. Cindy and Jack brought him home to Missoula where he rediscovered the joys of pancakes and visiting. The family referred to the three months that followed as "The Rise of the Phoenix."
On March 16th, he asked for a three-day visit with his girls, and the family gathered in Missoula. He passed away peacefully three days and one hour later. His last, great story.
Jack was preceded in death by Audrey, his wife of 51 years, his sister Alice Jean Kingsbury, and brother Chuck Dunne.
He is survived by his sister Marion Kinney, sister-in-law Jean Waldron, and all his "girls"…
Daughters: Cindy Babon, Dianne Guenther, and Kathy Dunnehoff. Granddaughters: Emilie Babon Strong, Ana Babon Borrego, Amanda Babon Shaffer, Eileen Babon, Ava Dunnehoff and Grace Dunnehoff.
A few "boys" who married in… sons-in-law: Jack Babon, Charles "Gunner" Guenther, and Thom Dunnehoff. Grand-sons-in-law: Chip Borrego, Shaun Strong, and Matt Shaffer.
And a lovely mix of great grandchildren: Kellen, Rylee, Addyson, and Karson Strong; Jillian and Andrew Borrego; and Nolan and Sawyer Shaffer.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and a donation in his name can be made to Hospice of Missoula or the Stumptown Historical Society – 500 Depot Street, Whitefish.
"I'm a storyteller," Jack Dunne would say if you were lucky enough to meet him. His stories live on now in all who loved him.