NINE MILE — John James (Jack) Dove died at his Nine Mile home Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Jack was born in Missoula to John A. and Mary Dove on Nov. 18, 1935.
Jack was raised and lived most of his adult life at the family farm in Nine Mile. He attended Alberton School, graduating in 1953. Married to Margaret (Peggy) Watson on Nov. 13, 1955, they raised four children and were married until her death in 2013.
As many a young man in the early fifties, Jack held a variety of seasonal jobs until being hired at the Frenchtown paper mill in December of 1957. He worked there for the next 42 years, retiring as an electrician in 1999.
Though we had not yet realized it, he was in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease at that time. He progressed through the stages of Alzheimer’s until his death, being able to stay at home most of that time.
Jack enjoyed many outdoor activities, including river racing, skiing, motorcycling, snowmobiling, hunting, and working in the woods. He loved living on the family farm and taking advantage of all the outdoor opportunities that the Nine Mile valley offered.
Shy as a youth, he was outgoing and hardly met a stranger as an adult. Jack was a man who sought to lend a hand where needed to neighbors and those who found themselves in a bind around him. He taught us a great work ethic and how to have fun by example. We all hayed all day but knocked off early enough to go swimming before dark, played hide and seek summer evenings even into our high school years, explored many a new logging road, and hiked and camped in the surrounding forest. He could recount an adventure like few others, making you feel like you were right there with him.
He is survived by his children: Richard (Karen) of Seeley Lake, Connie of Nine Mile, Ronald (Lori) of Superior, and Douglas (Tammy) of Missoula; his sister Donna Ruth Welch of Billings; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He has been cremated and a memorial service will be held for him in the summer.
Donations may be made in his name to the Nine Mile Community Center (PO Box 1061, Frenchtown, MT 59834), where he volunteer for many years and served on the board.
We will miss him terribly, but are thankful that his suffering is over.