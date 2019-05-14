MISSOULA — John “Jon” R. Schumacher passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home in Missoula.
He was born Dec. 5, 1937 in Missoula.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ione; his children, Kevin, Dana, Melissa and Derek; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed a great life. Cremation has taken place and a memorial celebration of Jon’s life will be held at the Schumacher home on Saturday, July 6. The open house will begin at noon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.