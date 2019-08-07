HAMILTON — John Leslie Duncan was born in Butte, Feb. 13, 1958, and passed away Aug. 2, 2019, at his home in Hamilton.
John is survived by his wife, Terri (Theresa) of Hamilton; his daughters Lisa (Anthony de la Fuente) and Torey (Jessy Williams); his son, Brian (Great Falls, Montana); five grandchildren (Amelia, Abigail, Micah, Bentley and Arlo); his sister, Nancy Martin (John) of Benson, Arizona; and his brother, Pat Duncan (Kathy) of Dallas, Oregon (nephew and niece, Scott and Kelly). John was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Helen Duncan of Hamilton, Montana.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.