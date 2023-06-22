John Louis Vann Jr. (Louie) passed away June 19, 2023, peacefully & unexpectedly at his home in Lolo MT. He worked at the pulp & paper mill in Frenchtown for 39 years before retiring. He loved life and would always help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his wife Doris; son Julian, daughters Louanne & Colae; stepdaughter Darlene; Grand children; sister Margaret; along with many more of his family & friends. His funeral will be held on June 24, 2023, 3 pm at Grace Gospel Church at 1601 S. 6th Street W. in Missoula, Montana. Please make donations to the American Diabetes Assoc. or to the church.