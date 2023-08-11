John Lynn Fred was born to parents John and Marge Fred, on February 8, 1943, in Helena, Montana. Lynn graduated from Helena High School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1966-1968.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Montana State University in 1972 and taught high school in Great Falls until 1973. From 1973 to 1989, he led a successful career in business and sales with IBM, Business Machines Co. and Northwest Business Systems. Lynn transitioned to Boeing Company from 1990-1999 where he was influential in their Military, Commercial and Disaster Recovery divisions.

Lynn’s family and friends will remember him most as the Executive Director of the Jadyn Fred Foundation, a nonprofit founded by the Fred family, when Britt and Alecia lost their oldest daughter, Jadyn, to cancer in 2001. He life experiences prepared him to serve Montana families with children requiring life saving medical treatment, which could only be provided by children’s hospitals outside of Montana. He sincerely loved raising funds for the foundation and serving as a conduit connecting hospital case workers and families with ailing children. In his 21 years with the foundation, he was instrumental in raising, and giving away, over $1.2 million to Montana families. Lynn was a talented communicator, and loved to speak about the mission of the foundation. He was often asked by hospital administrators and civic groups throughout Montana, Washington and Colorado, to serve as their featured speaker.

Lynn was married to his bride Sandee, for 57 wonderful years, who survives him. He leaves behind daughter Shannon (Russ) Jones, son Britt (Alecia) Fred, grandchildren Payton, Everett, Mackenzie, Rylee, Hadlea, and Macey, great grandchildren Keenan, Raelyn, and Jordy and his brother Lanny Fred.

A celebration of life will be held at Zootown Church in October.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a financial donation to the Jadyn Fred Foundation. https://jadynfred.org/

Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. Remembrances and condolences may be sent to the family at simplecremationmt.com.