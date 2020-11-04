John M. Hennies

Nuts was born in Cleveland, OH in 1949. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was a Boiler Mechanic on board the U.S.S. Princeton, a helicopter carrier in the Pacific. He visited many ports in Asia and around the Pacific Ocean. His ship retrieved the space capsule and crew of the Apollo 10 space mission. His ship was also one of many that was involved with and close to the point of detonation of a scheduled atomic bomb blast in the Pacific. He said he felt the ship rock from the blast. Luckily for him, he was working below the water level. After he received an honorable discharge, he worked various jobs, one time working in Saudi Arabia on a big wheat farm keeping the water pumps running. He started riding Harleys around that time and that led to a lifelong friendship with many other bikers. He enjoyed riding in and being involved with a few clubs back in Ohio. He rode to Sturgis with friends many times. He arrived in Missoula and was working at Montana Rail Link when he met the love of his life, Rexinne Montgomery. They were married on top of Homestake Pass. With Tish the dog sitting on Nut’s gas tank wearing goggles and a bandanna, they would ride their Harleys to Ohio, Michigan, Sturgis and anyplace in between. Nuts and Rex were inseparable. After a dance with a deer, Rex stopped riding and soon after that, so did Nuts, however, that did not stop their traveling. A trip to Thailand in 2000 with several of his buds belonging to the Montana Legends (a splinter motorcycle group of a non-existing organization), started a yearly sojourn to Thailand/Cambodia that lasted over 10 years. They also rode motorcycles around India, and they visited Panama. They were never far apart from each other and when Rex died in 2017, Nuts kind of did too.