John Mason Gallaher
THOMPSON FALLS - John Mason Gallaher, 70, of Thompson Falls, MT passed away in Missoula, MT on April 25, 2021. John was born in Ashland, KY on October 10, 1950 to Sara and John Gallaher.
He is survived by Dottie (Paul) Gallaher, Carl Wiseman, Elizabeth Moore, Pandora Marble, and Dorothea Gallaher. As well as nephews - Shane (Dana) Moore, Shannon (Nadia) Moore, Brian (Ai) Moore, Edward (Wendy) Smith, Tyrone Marble, and Craig Gallaher. His nieces - Donna (Rick) Miller, Paula (Jimmy) Abrams, Barbara (John) Fitzpatrick, Dianna (Roy) Suttles, Leanna Gallaher, Sherry Gyotoku, Julia Smith, Elizabeth (David) Hage, and Naomi Marble. Numerous grand nieces and nephews will mourn their loss as well.
John is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Paul, Thomas, and Marvin Gallaher.
John is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as an Aviation Ordinanceman with the distinguished Seawolves. Serving in the Navy from 1968-72, John was a Petty Officer Third Class. John proudly flew his Nation's flag and his Seawolves flag in his yard.
John was a loyal member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (1972), Paralyzed Veterans of America (1974), HAL - 3, Seawolf Association (2007), and American Legion, Post 52 (2012). Supporting these groups was a passion of John's and a legacy his family will continue in his honor.
In efforts with Sanders County United Disabilities, Little Bitterroot Services, The Fair Board and local schools, John was able to share his story and encourage others to consider their life choices. John was a friend to all he met and leaves behind a legacy of helping those who were physically challenged. Working with multiple agencies, he was able to establish fishing docks with universal access. Sanders County was updated to largely handicapped access because of the work that he did. John has been wheelchair bound since 1973 but with the help of many he was able to hunt again using a hydraulic lift and bagged a cow elk a few years ago. Those who lived on the Blue Slide loved and cared for John just as he did for them.
Celebration of Life will be held May 8th, 2021 from 2pm-4pm
Thompson Falls Senior Center
1191 Mount Silcox Drive
Thompson Falls, MT
Memorial donations may be made to:
Paralyzed Veterans of American or
Thompson Falls Local Library
“Knowledge is Power”
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.