John Mason Gallaher

In efforts with Sanders County United Disabilities, Little Bitterroot Services, The Fair Board and local schools, John was able to share his story and encourage others to consider their life choices. John was a friend to all he met and leaves behind a legacy of helping those who were physically challenged. Working with multiple agencies, he was able to establish fishing docks with universal access. Sanders County was updated to largely handicapped access because of the work that he did. John has been wheelchair bound since 1973 but with the help of many he was able to hunt again using a hydraulic lift and bagged a cow elk a few years ago. Those who lived on the Blue Slide loved and cared for John just as he did for them.