DILLON — John Michael Mootry, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
John was born on Dec. 11, 1945, in Oregon City, Oregon, to Harold and Edythe Alice (Bridges) Mootry. Joining brothers C. Alan and David.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from 1969-1973. He received his master's degree in business administration in 1990. He was administrator at Barrett Hospital and Healthcare in Dillon, and worked at hospitals in Oregon and New Mexico. He was appointed to the Montana Hospitals Associations Board of Trustees and was a past president of the Kiwanis Club.
Survivors include his wife Sandra (Stanley) Mootry and daughter Sarah Mootry, still at home; two children from a previous marriage, Erin (Jason) Lile, (Chase and Jamison) of Oregon and John Paul (Keren) Mootry of Colorado; sister-in-law Joan Mootry and three nieces.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and numerous aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 1049 Laknar Lane, Dillon, MT, officiated by Pastor Blake Wilson, with graveside service to follow. Memorial may be made to Barrett Hospital Foundation or Dillon Area Love, INC, Box 1447 Dillon, MT 59725.
