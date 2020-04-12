MISSOULA — John Michael Stout (Mike), 65, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at Providence St. Patrick Hospital on April 3, 2020, after a two week battle with COVID-19.
Born January 10, 1955, in Hopewell, Virginia, the son of Dr. William H. and Claire L. Stout, he was preceded in death by his brother Andrew and is survived by sisters Susan (Frank) Virgili of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Sarah (David) Matheney of Petersburg, Virginia, as well as nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends.
Mike moved to Missoula in 1970 and fell in love with the Bitterroot, Missoula, and Flathead Valleys. He loved the mountains, the lakes and rivers, and all of the spectacular wildlife that make their homes here. He loved to fish the Flathead Rivers, to hunt elk in the Bitterroots, and to play golf anywhere in Montana. Mike was a steady hand with a dry sense of humor in all of his pursuits. He established such a consistent approach to golf that friends and family referred to Chapters 1-10 of the bestseller The Book of Stout: Golf According to Mike. In Chapter One you learn never to hit the green in regulation. Land the ball an inch short, chip it tight to the hole, tap it in, and walk off with a little gleam in your eye while others three-putt.
Mike also loved tending his (and friends’) lawns. Very little could make him happier than planting grass, watering it, and then cutting it in neatly crosshatched rows. He was also an excellent woodsman who could skillfully handle an ax or a giant chainsaw. His eyes lit up if there were trees to be dropped, bucked up, and stacked (neatly). And he had uncanny skill as a dog whisperer. Friends and family would watch in amusement and jealousy as their own pets sought out Mike to sit in his lap for proper scratching or conversation.
Michael Stout was a sweet man, a gentle soul with a kind and loyal heart, a wonderful brother, cousin, friend. We were all lucky to spend years in his good and strong presence. We extend heartfelt thanks to all of the brave caregivers at Providence St. Patrick Hospital for their tireless efforts. Memorial services are private.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.