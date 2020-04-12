× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — John Michael Stout (Mike), 65, of Missoula, passed away peacefully at Providence St. Patrick Hospital on April 3, 2020, after a two week battle with COVID-19.

Born January 10, 1955, in Hopewell, Virginia, the son of Dr. William H. and Claire L. Stout, he was preceded in death by his brother Andrew and is survived by sisters Susan (Frank) Virgili of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Sarah (David) Matheney of Petersburg, Virginia, as well as nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends.

Mike moved to Missoula in 1970 and fell in love with the Bitterroot, Missoula, and Flathead Valleys. He loved the mountains, the lakes and rivers, and all of the spectacular wildlife that make their homes here. He loved to fish the Flathead Rivers, to hunt elk in the Bitterroots, and to play golf anywhere in Montana. Mike was a steady hand with a dry sense of humor in all of his pursuits. He established such a consistent approach to golf that friends and family referred to Chapters 1-10 of the bestseller The Book of Stout: Golf According to Mike. In Chapter One you learn never to hit the green in regulation. Land the ball an inch short, chip it tight to the hole, tap it in, and walk off with a little gleam in your eye while others three-putt.