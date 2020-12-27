John Ned Engler,

Jack, who called Missoula home for most of his life, was born on March 28, 1929, in Chicago, to Petreen and Ned Engler. The family, who often spoke German at home, moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, and his parents ran a bakery, where Jack helped out. After high school, he worked on the Great Northern Railway, which runs on the Hi-Line. He fell in love with Montana and came to Plentywood the following year to work the harvest — he said he would have done it for free just to be there. He was drafted during the Korean War and stationed at the Presidio, where he worked in photogrammetry and cartography. No fan of being told what to do, when his service time was up he returned to Plentywood, where he married Wilma Sue Gaines on December 21, 1954. Jack and Wilma had six children over a span of 20 years. In 1959, the family moved to Missoula, where Jack worked as a painting contractor. His projects included painting the ceiling of downtown’s 24-hour Oxford Cafe, careful not to drip on the customers eating below. Also a skilled carpenter, he built furniture and toys and did remodeling projects for his children and grandchildren, much of the work done with a tablesaw of his own design and construction.