COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - John Ned Engler, known to all as Jack and to a lucky few as Dad, Grandpa, or Papa Jack, died on December 21, 2020, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in the early hours of what would have been his 66th wedding anniversary. The cause was complications from dementia and COVID-19.
Jack, who called Missoula home for most of his life, was born on March 28, 1929, in Chicago, to Petreen and Ned Engler. The family, who often spoke German at home, moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, and his parents ran a bakery, where Jack helped out. After high school, he worked on the Great Northern Railway, which runs on the Hi-Line. He fell in love with Montana and came to Plentywood the following year to work the harvest — he said he would have done it for free just to be there. He was drafted during the Korean War and stationed at the Presidio, where he worked in photogrammetry and cartography. No fan of being told what to do, when his service time was up he returned to Plentywood, where he married Wilma Sue Gaines on December 21, 1954. Jack and Wilma had six children over a span of 20 years. In 1959, the family moved to Missoula, where Jack worked as a painting contractor. His projects included painting the ceiling of downtown’s 24-hour Oxford Cafe, careful not to drip on the customers eating below. Also a skilled carpenter, he built furniture and toys and did remodeling projects for his children and grandchildren, much of the work done with a tablesaw of his own design and construction.
Jack loved Montana. Despite growing up in the city, he found that it had “too damn many people,” and Montana, particularly in the 1950s, offered a significant contrast. Weekends with his family were spent exploring the mountains, lakes and streams of the state, fishing, hunting, and pitching camps that drew envy of anyone who happened upon them. Although he never got his pilot’s license, he had a lifelong interest in aviation and learned to fly from his son Tony, the two of them making frequent flights to various corners of the state.
Jack and Wilma started catering in 1966 and managed the clubhouse at the Missoula Country Club from 1968 to 1971, before they went to running their own business full time. Generations of Missoulians were fed (or employed) by Wilma’s Catering at weddings, funerals, corporate picnics, smokejumper reunions, fairs and more; one of their past employees remembers the work as being “way more fun than food service had a right to be,” and she still knows never, ever, to leave a knife in the sink.
The son of a master baker and pastry chef, Jack made wedding cakes for some of his children and grandchildren, and was famous for his huge army breakfasts and holiday vats of Tom and Jerry, to the point that it seemed hard for him to cook for fewer than a dozen people. After Wilma died in 2007, Jack moved to Post Falls, Idaho, where one of his daughters lived, and which was a much-visited meeting point for family in Montana, Oregon and Washington.
While he joked he was “just an ordinary dummy,” Jack was a voracious reader and could launch into detailed discussions of everything from Montana geology to 17th-century British history to World War II to the second law of thermodynamics. He was endlessly proud of his children’s and grandchildren’s creativity, resourcefulness, education and big hearts.
Jack is survived by daughters Julie Snow (Reid) of Post Falls, Idaho, and Carol Thomas (Mark) of Liberty Lake, Washington, sons Paul Engler (Michelle) of Silver Star, and Dan Engler (Margaret) of Portland, Oregon, as well as Marilyn and Rick Reep of Missoula, and treasured nieces and nephews; grandchildren Ben (Mira) and Joe (Erin) Engler, Courtney and Chad Reep, Ryan (Heather) and Chris (Jessica) Snow, Andrew (Sara) and Steven (Angela) Thomas, and Sarah, Anthony, Sam, Jane, and Gustav Engler; great-grandchildren Willa, Everett, Cyrus, Rowan, Reid, Karen, Marshall, Madison, Remington, Colton, Sadie, Austin, Landon, Logan and Mark Avery.
He was preceded in death by Wilma Gaines Engler, his wife of almost 53 years, “sweetest honey” and best friend; his parents; siblings Elinor Schappell and Peter Engler; and his two oldest children, Jean (in 2018) and Tony (in 1988).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local library. Online guest book at englishfuneralchapel.com