John Neil Minish

MISSOULA — John was born May 25, 1946, in Boulder City, Nevada, the middle child of Arthur N. and Helen G. Minish. His father, Arthur, was an engineer for the National Park Service. The family was later transferred to NPS assignments in Big Bend National Park, Texas; Philadelphia National Heritage Area, Pennsylvania; Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming; Flaming George Recreation Area, Utah; and Bighorn Canyon Recreation Area. John attended grade school in Texas and Philadelphia (St. Peters Choir School), and graduated from Gardiner (MT) High School in 1963. He attended Montana State University in Missoula for four quarters before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1965. He did his basic training in Texas and then was assigned to Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls; Bien Hoa AFB, Republic of Vietnam; and Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, Ohio. For his work in Vietnam, he was awarded the USAF Commendation medal. Upon discharge in 1969, John returned to Fort Smith, Montana; working several odd jobs until he was able to enter Montana State University in Bozeman. He graduated in 1973 with a B.S. degree in electrical engineering, specializing in power distribution and large electrical apparatus. He was employed by Westinghouse Electrical Corp. as a service engineer working out of Butte and then Billings. While most of his work was in Montana, he was borrowed frequently by other offices and sent to work in numerous other areas from Prudeau Bay, Alaska, to New Orleans, Louisiana, from San Francisco, California, to Buffalo, New York, and points in between. Seeking a little more stability in his life, he left Westinghouse in 1978 and moved to Missoula to work at the pulp and paper mill in Frenchtown that was to eventually become Smurfit-Stone Container. John spent 25 years at the mill, first as an electrical project engineer, and later as an electrical and instrumentation maintenance foreman. John left the mill in 2003 to enjoy “creative unemployment” and later, retirement.