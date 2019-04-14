ARLEE — John Patrick Howlett III, 66, died of Tumefactive Multiple Sclerosis Saturday, April 6, 2019, in St. Ignatius, surrounded by family. Born Nov. 25, 1952, in Crookston, Minnesota, to John and Bernadette (Baril) Howlett Jr., he grew up in Fisher, Minnesota, graduating in 1970. He attended Thief River Falls Technical College where he met his first wife, Marjorie (Brewster). They married in 1975 and had two children, eventually settling in Missoula where he worked as a mechanic at Peterbilt and then Kenworth. John later remarried Renee (Burnett) on Aug. 1, 1987 in Arlee. A year later, they relocated to Centralia, Washington, where he worked at Culligan Water and then Chehalis Plumbing. Good friends and memories were made, but once empty nesters, they returned home to Montana. Shortly thereafter, John and Renee moved to Pt. Barrow, Alaska, where he taught plumbing, carpentry, welding and whatever else they threw at him at Ilisagvik College until his retirement in 2013.
John will be remembered as the friend and family member who could fix or build anything, always found in his shop, on his four wheeler or in the mountains with that infectious smile of his.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is remembered with love by his wife, Renee; daughter, Sonya (Stephen) Abu; son, John (Alyson) Howlett; eight grandchildren; and sisters Barbara (Kenneth) Hansen and Susan Howlett.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in St. Ignatius on Saturday, April 20, at 12 p.m. with burial at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Viewing will be at the Foster Funeral Home on Friday, April 19, from 5-8 p.m.
Condolences for the family may be left at fosterfhandcrematory.com.