John Patrick Corkran

John married Patricia Burke in 2002, bringing to the marriage a daughter and granddaughter. They later divorced.

John (JP, Johnny Pat) was a whole lot more than this resume says about the man. To his cousins he was a quiet man who like his brother, was his own person. He sometimes seemed distant, yet from a distance was a deliberate benefactor to and for many.

Judging from sitting at his desk and looking at all the photos and mementos hanging on the walls, he was a man of faith. He was also very proud of his family. The photos on the walls tell a story. There is also a common theme in his letters, notes and jottings. He held family close, as extended as it is. He was always connected to his relatives, whether they were first or fourth cousins. He was especially proud of his French-Canadian and Irish ancestry. The connection to his Missoula/Frenchtown and Sidney families anchored him throughout his life. Many of the extended families remain connected because of him.