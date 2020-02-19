MISSOULA — John Pozder was born February 29, 1924 and raised in Great Falls.

John served in the Army during WWII in Saipan and Tinian.

John was an active member of the American Legion Post 125. He also served in the Drummond Fire Department.

John attended two years at Carroll College and then transferred to MSU in Bozeman to earn a degree in Industrial Arts and Math. John started his lengthy teaching career in Drummond in 1952 and retired in 1984. John was a beloved shop teacher and competitive float builder as a class sponsor.

While living and teaching in Drummond he met and married the 3rd grade teacher, the love of his life, Dolores Hebert in 1956.

John took great joy in serving his community, his many friends and enjoyed the many outdoor opportunities of hunting and fishing. He was an expert in woodworking and dearly loved spending time with his wife of 64 years, Dolores.

John is survived by his wife, Dolores, his brother Steve Pozder and numerous nieces and nephews.