MISSOULA — John R. Bolten 90, passed away on March 5, 2019, at his Brookdale home. John was born in Orange, New Jersey, in 1928 to parents Howard Bolten and Genevieve Schmidt. John attended school in New Jersey until the family moved to southern California in 1944. After high school, John attended Pierce College, where he excelled in sports. John enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean war and served from 1950-1953.
John attended Western Montana College in Dillon and graduated with his teaching degree. John married Virginia Gransbery in Dillon on Dec. 29,1959. They eventually settled in Lewistown, where John taught high school math and coached boys and girls basketball. His varsity girls basketball team won the state championship in 1979.
When John retired from teaching he and Ginny moved to Missoula where their children lived. John kept his teaching skills alive as a substitute at Hellgate High School.
John’s wife, Virginia, died six days after he did. He is survived by sons Dennis (Janet), Tim (Brandy) and daughter Jennifer; his grandchildren Tyler (Melissa), Nicholas (Sunny), Shannon, Dylan, Noah and Hayden; his great-grandchild Mason; his brother Howard and sister Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his son Scott, granddaughter Keely, his brother Bill and his parents Howard and Genevieve Bolten.
Thank you Partners in Home Care/Hospice and Brookdale Assisted Living.
Services will be held at a later date.