MISSOULA — John R. “Bum” Lairy 95 of Missoula, formerly of Corvallis, passed away peacefully at Community Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.
He was born May 13, 1923 to George and Nellie Smithey Lairy. His father took one look at him and said he looked like a “Bum” and he called him that ever since.
He lived in Corvallis his entire life until one week ago when he moved to Missoula.
Bum was a farmer, rancher, but was known most for his horsemanship. The number of horses he broke, people he helped especially kids, are too great to count.
He was a 4-H leader, member of the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, one of the drill leaders of the Junior Posse and Latigo Ladies.
Bum married Ardney Hurdel of Manitoba, Canada on May 23, 1948. They had two children Georgene and Steve.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Frances Warden and Brother-in-law Walt Warden and son-in-law Jim Frandsen.
Bum is survived by his daughter Georgene Frandson and her children Dwayne and Robin. His son Steve Lairy and wife Louellen and his children Alicia and Colter, nine great grand kids and two great-great grand kids.
At Bum’s request, no formal services will be held. Please share your condolences with the family by visiting dalyleachchapel.com under the obituary section.