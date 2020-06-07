John R. Gurtner Jr.

John was blessed to find love again in Helen Nobles, whom he met and married in Bellevue in 1998. They chose Valentine’s Day to honor that love. John and Helen came to Hamilton in 2004 to be closer to the Nobles family and return her to her beloved Bitterroot Valley. They joined the United Methodist Church family in Corvallis where John served as a Layman beginning in 2004. His fierce bidding on Pecan pies during the annual pie auction will not soon be forgotten! John was active in Corvallis American Legion Post 91. He was honored as a Grand Marshall in the 2018 Memorial Day parade. They resided at Sapphire Lutheran Homes where John set up a workshop and swiftly became the residents’ handyman. John's generous nature had him building wooden toys and giving them away as quickly as he could produce them.