John Stephen Angwin

John was born on April 24, 1949 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Keith Angwin and Dorothy Angwin. He grew up in Missoula and graduated from Loyola High School in 1967. After high school, he attended University of Montana and graduated in 1971 with a degree in Business Administration. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army through the university’s ROTC program as an Infantry Officer. John served 20 years in the U.S Army and retired in 1991 as a Major.

After retiring, John returned to Missoula and worked as a tax preparer at H&R Block for several years. John dedicated his life to several causes and organizations. He worked tirelessly for veteran causes nationally and locally through his involvement in numerous Missoulian veteran organizations. He was a member of the Western Montana Military Officers Association (WMMOA) for over 30 years and served as WMMOA’s president and treasurer for several years. John was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion with over 20 years of membership and participation in Post 27 in Missoula. He served as the Post’s Commander twice and was the District Membership Chairman at the time of his passing. John’s contributions to the Missoula veteran community also extended to other local organizations including the Veterans Support Network, the United Veterans Council, and the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History where he also served as board member. His endless energy and helping hands provided emergency food, lodging, gasoline, and overall comfort to countless needy veterans in the Missoula area.