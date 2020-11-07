MISSOULA — John Stephen Angwin, 71, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, of natural causes.
John was born on April 24, 1949 in Fort Benning, Georgia to Keith Angwin and Dorothy Angwin. He grew up in Missoula and graduated from Loyola High School in 1967. After high school, he attended University of Montana and graduated in 1971 with a degree in Business Administration. He was commissioned into the U.S. Army through the university’s ROTC program as an Infantry Officer. John served 20 years in the U.S Army and retired in 1991 as a Major.
After retiring, John returned to Missoula and worked as a tax preparer at H&R Block for several years. John dedicated his life to several causes and organizations. He worked tirelessly for veteran causes nationally and locally through his involvement in numerous Missoulian veteran organizations. He was a member of the Western Montana Military Officers Association (WMMOA) for over 30 years and served as WMMOA’s president and treasurer for several years. John was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion with over 20 years of membership and participation in Post 27 in Missoula. He served as the Post’s Commander twice and was the District Membership Chairman at the time of his passing. John’s contributions to the Missoula veteran community also extended to other local organizations including the Veterans Support Network, the United Veterans Council, and the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History where he also served as board member. His endless energy and helping hands provided emergency food, lodging, gasoline, and overall comfort to countless needy veterans in the Missoula area.
In addition to his veteran causes, John was a lifelong Republican and known as Mr. Republican to many in the Missoula area. He was the past chairman of the Missoula County Republican Party and past president of the Five Valleys Pachyderm Club. John committed himself to relentlessly working every special event, parade, party, door to door literature drop, calling bank, and any other activity to get local, state, and national Republican candidates elected.
John’s death is a great loss to his family, his fellow Legion members, his Republican friends and colleagues, and the many organizations he devoted his life to.
John is survived by his former spouse Yunhui Angwin; his sons Keith Angwin and Michael Angwin; his daughter Catherine Angwin, his sisters, Yvonne Wheeler and Mary Olson; and his loving nieces, nephews and numerous other relatives.
Visitation will be on Monday, November 9 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home with Mass on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial will follow the church service at the Fort Missoula Post Cemetery. Services will be live streamed for those unable to attend at gardencityfh.com/memorials/john--angwin/4373846/obituary.php.
In addition, a memorial will be held next summer at the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History at Fort Missoula. A date and time will be given later.
In lieu of flowers and in memory of John, please donate to the American Legion Post 27 (825 Ronan Street, Missoula, MT 59801).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.