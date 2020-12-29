John Steven Daline

Today we lost a good friend and the world lost a good man. This pandemic claimed yet another individual who, sadly, left us too soon. Embodied in John Daline were the values and virtues of the old west translated into action for the world today. He loved his family, he valued hard work and didn’t shy from it. He made a real effort to earn your respect and gave the same in return. His handshake meant you could depend on him, and many people did. In addition to displaying the talents of a true cowboy, he displayed artistry on a pair of downhill skis. His advanced training in the management of on-mountain trauma led him in the direction of formal training at the University of Iowa as a certified paramedic. His knowledge and skills far exceeded the demands of this role, and his concern for the well-being of others and his desire to pass on such a knowledge led him in multiple clinical directions. These included direct patient care in both the emergency room and outpatient setting. He served as an instructor for those desiring to enter the medical field and was a role model for many. In the midst of the pandemic, he continued to nurture and oversee the well-being of the elderly who were confined to a nursing home environment. In all this he never lost sight of his commitment to his wife and children for whom he was determined to give nothing but the best.