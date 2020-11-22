MISSOULA - John (Torgeir) Finsaas, 67, passed away Nov. 12, 2020 at Community Hospital in Missoula. John was born June 17, 1953 in Washington DC to Torgeir and Pamela Finsaas.

John attended secondary school in Canterbury, England and lived in many places growing up including: Switzerland, England, Norway, Pakistan and Ethiopia. He eventually graduated from Oxford University and went on to study medicine at St. Louis University where he discovered a love of Psychiatry and helping others.

John married Susan Gibbons in Havre in 1985. They traveled and lived in several states before settling in Missoula with their five children. John worked as a psychiatrist for more than 30 years before retiring to enjoy motorcycling throughout the western Montana landscape.

John enjoyed many hobbies. He loved listening to music of every kind, motorcycling, reading and traveling extensively. Some of his favorite vacation spots included Norway, England, Jamaica, Cayman Islands, Florida, New Mexico and Glacier National Park.

John, a loving husband and father, is survived by his wife of 35 years Susan, his children Kristina and husband Dustin, Trevor and partner Anna, Thomas, Amy and Lennae, his mother Pamela from England, sister Karen from France, and brothers Per and Eric from Norway, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial service to be held in the spring, John’s favorite time of year.