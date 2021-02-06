John Trent Browne MD

Born in Riverside, CA on May 31, 1933 to Lewis E.J. Browne and Jean H. L. Browne, his family was transferred to many different military bases throughout the U.S. and Panama during his childhood years, finally settling in Boulder, CO in 1945 upon his father's retirement. John graduated from Boulder High in 1950 and attended the University of Colorado where he lettered in tennis in 1953 and 1954, helping his team win CU's first ever Big 8 Championship in tennis. Upon completion of his BA degree, he served in active duty during the Korean War as a 2nd Lt in the Medical Service Corps and was eventually promoted to Captain. Following his military service, he resumed his education at CU, earning an MA degree in Zoology and gaining admittance into medical school at University of Colorado Denver in 1958.