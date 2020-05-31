× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — John V Lovell AKA Jack born April 20, 1922 in Wolf Point, died at the age of 98 on May 12, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was a WWII veteran with a hitch in the Army followed by a hitch in the Navy to his credit. He was honorably discharged from the Army Nov. 7, 1941 and from the Navy on Feb. 9, 1946. He eventually chose to return to school and earn a degree in Forestry from the University of Montana. A job with a Seattle firm meant being part of the team that did the surveying for the Space Needle. A decision to go to work for the BLM meant missing the World’s Fair slated to be held in the area.

He had a passion for all things Norwegian and family genealogy. He loved to cook, taught many the art of making Lefse; had the art of cooking Lutefisk down to a science; and could be found in the kitchen at annual Lutefisk and Lefse banquets. JVL, member of the Sons of Norway, proudly celebrated May 17 with others of Norwegian ancestry while living in the Phoenix -Scottsdale area post retirement—traditional garb a given. He made more than one trip to Norway over the course of the years. Visiting places there, where his ancestors had lived was always on the agenda. A treasure trove of knowledge left with him May 12.

His parents—Vincent and Winifred; his siblings—Robert Lovell, Janet Lovell Watts, and Joan Lovell Bertholf; niece Barbara Lovell Samuelson; nephew Phillip Bertholf, grand-nephew Dino Datsopoulos; and wife Mary Maxine Ellingson Lovell preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Janet Lovell Miller (Larry); his son James V Lovell (Maryln); grandchildren Jeannine K Lovell, James K Lovell, Lanette L Miller, and Trevor V Miller; great grandchildren Zachary Lintner, Jacob Lintner, and Elise Miller; as well as nieces and nephews scattered around the country—all of whom held a special place in his heart. Touching bases with family members ( in-laws or out-laws) along with locating and introducing himself to new found members of the family tree put a smile on his face.

