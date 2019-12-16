MISSOULA — John Vincent Bollinger passed away Sept. 21, 2018. After many battles, his body finally succumbed from heart failure.
He is survived by his wife, Karen, his daughters; Melinda, Helen, Mary, his sister, Francis Wallace, and many nieces, cousins, and friends. He is also survived by his most immense joys, his grandchildren; Darien, TJ, Michael, and Alena.
