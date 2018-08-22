GREAT FALLS — John Wesley Contway’s aliens finally came for him on Aug. 7, 2018. He was smiling all the way as he’d waited so long for this final road trip. John was born, son of now deceased parents Mayme Contway and John Ball, at Ft. Belknap Agency on March 24, 1954. He is survived by one sister, Barbara Hansonl of Wallace, Idaho, and a stepdaughter whose name I don’t know. John was best known in Ft. Belknap and Harlem as “Big John.” He grew up with a different perspective on life as the child of an older Lakota mother and a Lakota-Chippewa father, neither enrolled tribal members. This would forever imprint who he became and how he reacted to life in general. Thankfully, his lifelong best friend, Victor Miller, found him next door in Harlem when they were just old enough to pee outside.
John shared his family’s love of music with Vic and told him they could start a band. John found his first love, playing bass guitar and singing. With Victor on drums, their first band, Logna, was conceived, and it provided a release from the weight of the world John carried on his shoulders. John graduated from high school in Harlem and worked summers on the Baker farm until he went to college. College was a low priority compared to playing music and partying until John discovered art classes at the University of Montana. His music career continued with a succession of bands like Allstars Band, the Be-Bop Buckaroo Band, and finally the Freeman Harper Band. John wrote and sang lead on Freeman Harper’s original songs, and the band developed a broad, loyal fan base across the Montana Hi-Line. Their 1980s recordings with John singing lead on six of his original songs are online at lostsoundsmontana.bandcamp.com.
John graduated from the University of Montana in 1985 with a BFA in Art Therapy, and he returned to the Ft. Belknap reservation for his first career position as the Runaway and Homeless Youth Program director. During the 1980s, he and Vic made a bet on who could quit drinking the longest. They both won. Although they were often thousands of miles apart, they always remained best friends.
John’s career as a child advocate and social worker took him to the Missoula Indian Center, then on to Hill County where he spent 10 years as the lead Community Social Worker II for DPHHS/DCFS. During these years, he continued to play music on the side with Freeman Harper, then with the US-87 band. Music and art always provided Big John with a retreat from all the real-life tragedy he saw in his professional career.
In the 1990s John worked as Treatment Manager for severely emotionally disturbed Native American children until he was again recruited by DPHHS as Community Social Work Supervisor for Hill and Blaine counties. He served the general population plus the four tribes of two separate reservations, always with a primary focus of providing safe foster care and therapeutic resources for child victims of abuse and neglect.
In 2000 John completed his master's degree in social work in Missoula. During this time, he married, divorced and remarried. Sadly, I am not privy to the names of these women. He loved playing with US-87, but due to chronic pain in his knees and a debilitating condition in his left hand, New Year’s Eve 2001 was his last professional performance.
John spent the next seven years in Alaska serving the Native residents as the MSW Mental Health Clinician in the Pribilof Island communities of St. George and St. Paul. Declining health and two major strokes forced him to leave Alaska, but he worked hard to regain his strength and returned to Montana where he continued to provide therapy and to improve the quality of services at the Northern Montana Hospital and Hill County Center for Mental Health in Havre until 2011.
Continuing strokes ended John’s career in music and social work. His old friend Victor was also very ill at this time, and the two old friends supported each other in their mutual suffering. Once Vic was hospitalized, he tasked John with the organization of a grand concert for his funeral. He told John that he was not allowed to “follow him" until he wrote a book about their lives. John promised. In 2016 John published his first book, Red Shadows of the Blood Moon, the first half of his original manuscript, available through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. We are still editing the second half which will be published…we promised.
This humanitarian, singer, songwriter, guitarist, artistic, Facebook-loving, child-saving social worker was a visitor here, and I hope you were lucky enough to have known him.