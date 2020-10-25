MESA, Arizona — John Wesley DeYoung passed away Sept. 27, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.

John was born Dec. 27, 1943 to John Wesley and Mary Louise DeYoung and grew up on the family cherry orchard on Flathead Lake.

He was married to his high school sweetheart Linda Lee Dickson for 51 years until her passing in 2014.

He was married to Myrna Jayne Hinton (M.J.) for six fun-filled years until his passing.

John graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Business and worked for the U.S. Forest Service; retiring at 55 as the Administrative Officer for the Kootenai National Forest in Libby.

He spent winters in Mesa, Arizona, summers in Libby, and Spring in Maui, Hawaii with M.J.

Friend, husband, father and “great and grand” father, he enjoyed having fun in any situation. He had a sharp and clever wit and strived to stay busy and make the most of his life.

John is preceded in death by parents John Wesley and Mary Louise, and first wife Linda.

He is survived by wife M.J. and her children Chad (Mona), Darren (Kelly) and their children and grandchildren.