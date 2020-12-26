Johnny Dean Larson

Johnny grew up the youngest of seven children. His family lived in Charlo, Butte, Great Falls and Kalispell, and then settled on a farm in St. Ignatius where he graduated from high school. He then served four years in the U.S. Army during the war in Vietnam, achieving the rank of sergeant. Upon returning home he attended college at the University of Montana. During this time, he met his wife Sue and they decided to settle down in Missoula, where they raised their three children. He worked at the lumber mill in Bonner, where he was a crane operator, for 40 years until his retirement.

Johnny worked a swing shift most of his life. He was an avid runner; he enjoyed a run every day after work. He participated in and won several 5K events. He loved sharing his knowledge and was great at explaining complicated subjects so that anyone could understand. He was especially knowledgeable about the Universe and knew the names of the stars and constellations and could point them out in the night sky. He loved reading science fiction books in which his favorite author was Issac Asimov. He was also a fan of the Art Bell coast to coast radio show. Most of all Johnny enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved taking his children out to restaurants to visit with them. He was a generous person and showed genuine interest in the lives of his children and their friends growing up. He was a second father to many.