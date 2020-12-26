MISSOULA - Johnny Dean Larson, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born August 6, 1940 in Ronan.
Johnny grew up the youngest of seven children. His family lived in Charlo, Butte, Great Falls and Kalispell, and then settled on a farm in St. Ignatius where he graduated from high school. He then served four years in the U.S. Army during the war in Vietnam, achieving the rank of sergeant. Upon returning home he attended college at the University of Montana. During this time, he met his wife Sue and they decided to settle down in Missoula, where they raised their three children. He worked at the lumber mill in Bonner, where he was a crane operator, for 40 years until his retirement.
Johnny worked a swing shift most of his life. He was an avid runner; he enjoyed a run every day after work. He participated in and won several 5K events. He loved sharing his knowledge and was great at explaining complicated subjects so that anyone could understand. He was especially knowledgeable about the Universe and knew the names of the stars and constellations and could point them out in the night sky. He loved reading science fiction books in which his favorite author was Issac Asimov. He was also a fan of the Art Bell coast to coast radio show. Most of all Johnny enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved taking his children out to restaurants to visit with them. He was a generous person and showed genuine interest in the lives of his children and their friends growing up. He was a second father to many.
His family is grateful for the many caregivers at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation who took care of him in his later years of life.
Johnny is survived by wife Sue, his sister Blanche Studer of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, son Erik and daughter-in-law Jinky stationed with the Military in Okinawa, Japan, son Kyle and daughter Mystine of Missoula, and his grandchildren Jayden, Makayla, Jordan, Eljin, Julienne and Eldridge. Preceding him in death were his parents Harvey and Gladys, brothers Byron, Kermit, sister Harvey Jr., Byron, Kermit, Robert, and sister Arlene.
Graveside services at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton with full military honors will be rendered at a later date. The family would like to thank Brothers Mortuary & Crematory for being accommodating during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, michaeljfox.org
