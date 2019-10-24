HAMILTON — Johnny Rae Donaldson, 34, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, as the result of an auto accident south of Hamilton.
Johnny was born Oct. 10, 1985, in Missoula, the son of John Ray Donaldson and Lissette M. LaFlesch. Following high school he earned an associate degree in gun smithing. He worked as an auto mechanic and most recently in construction.
Johnny enjoyed fishing and hunting. He liked to play music, strum his guitar and sing.
He was preceded in death by Ann and Johnny LaFlesch and Allen and Janice Donaldson and Corky LaFlesch.
He is survived by his father, John; mother, Lissette; brother, Olan Donaldson; brother, Ethan Donaldson; sister, Kaitlynn Donaldson; brother, James Aaron Dillman; uncles, David Donaldson of Missoula, Larry (Kathy) Donaldson of Missoula, Joe (Ann) Donaldson of Thompson Falls, Daniel Donaldson of Idaho Falls, Jay LaFlesch of Missoula and KC LaFlesch of Missoula; aunt, Kathy (Rob) Christman of Island Park, Idaho; cousins, Brady Donaldson of Belgrade, Beau Donaldson of Belgrade, Daniel Donaldson of Los Angeles, Parker Donaldson of Island Park, Idaho and Chad McCorkle of Missoula.
A celebration of Johnny’s life will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. Thursday upstairs at 119 West Main St., Missoula. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchcapel.com.