OCEAN PARK, Wash. — Joleen M. Morrison, 53, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long illness at her home on the morning of March 1, 2019.
Joleen was born in Missoula and raised in Montana, Alaska, California and Texas. She graduated high school in Whitefish and completed her master's degree in architecture at MSU in Bozeman.
She leaves behind her parents, John and June of Missoula; her brothers, John, of Bozeman and James (Amanda) of Ennis and their children Ellawynn and Zane and Joleen's companion.
Rest in peace Josie, your pain is gone.
A memorial service will be held in Missoula at a later date.