FLORENCE — Jon Beckett was born to Edna and "Ozzie" Beckett in December of 1954 in Concord, New Hampshire. Jon would spend his childhood in this area, attending Pembroke Academy and drag racing his Oldsmobile 442 at the New England Dragway. In July of 1977, Jon gave his life to Christ and soon after attended Hyles Anderson Bible College in Indiana where he met his wife of 34 years, Kelsey. They were married in 1984, and after having three children, they moved back to be with Kelsey's family in the Bitterroot Valley in 1993, where they had their fourth child.
Jon had a knack for working with his hands and his head, and was known for his heart for others. He always put his family first, and made many sacrifices to provide for them through good times and bad. His family never went a day without knowing his love for them. He spent most of his free time designing a stereo system, fixing his sons' cars, watching old TV shows with his family, or teaching Sunday school at Florence Baptist Church.
In July of 2015, Jon was diagnosed with terminal cancer which he fought hard for the past four years. In this time he continued to support his family and his church, and spent his free time traveling when able, sharing ice cream with his three granddaughters, building model planes with his son, and still working away at that stereo system.
This week, after beginning hospice care, Jon entered a sedated state to ease the pain and allow him to pass peacefully. His final conscious moments were spent with his entire family gathered around, singing his favorite hymns together as he fell asleep with a smile on his face. Jon passed away peacefully in his sleep the afternoon of June 17, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Kelsey, his oldest son David and his wife Heather, their daughters Leiah, Jocelyn, and Emory, as well as his son Eric, daughter Karra and her husband Chris Soto, his youngest son Christopher, and his older brother Jay Beckett. A visitation will be held at the Whitesitt Funeral Home on Thursday, June 20 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Friday morning, June 21, for the family at the Carlton Cemetery, with a memorial service and reception to follow at Florence Baptist Church at 1 p.m.
His memory will live on in their hearts as a loving husband, father, and grandpa, who lived life well, until they are all reunited again one day. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.