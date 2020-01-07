MIAMI, Florida — Jon O'Neal Shields was born in San Diego, California, in 1967. In 1969 he moved to Montana with his family. Jon attended Sentinel High School and later graduated from the University of Montana Law School in 1996. He had his own law practice in Missoula for many years before moving to Miami, where he spent the rest of his days. Jon's life was tragically cut short from medical complications due to a boating accident.
He is preceded in death by Richard Shields and is survived by his children, Amelia Shields, Haley Inabnit, Dustin and Alex Talbert; his sister, Helen Houlihan; and his mother, Toby Hunter.
A memorial gathering will be held Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m. Please reach out to a family member for location and details.