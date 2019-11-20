BIGFORK — Jon Ravn Jensen, 87, passed away at the Lakeview Skilled Nursing facility in Bigfork on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, after a short illness.
Jon was born on Sept. 9, 1932, in Great Falls to Walter and Frances Jensen. He attended Great Falls schools, including Great Falls High, where he was part of the 1949 State Champion football team. Although he was always a Bison at heart, Jon spent his Senior year in California and graduated from Villanova Prep High school where he participated in Football, Track, Basketball and Diving.
After graduating from Villanova, Jon attended the College of Great Falls in Great Falls and landed a job with the Great Falls Select Brewery after finishing his studies. The highlight of his life was when he met and married Mary Jane Kurth in 1957 and together they raised five lovely children; Brent, Therese, Lori, Beth and Mary.
When the Great Falls Select shut its doors, the family relocated to Whitefish, Montana where Jon was a math teacher at the Whitefish Middle school. The family spent three years in Whitefish, then moved to Missoula, where Jon found a job at the Bonner Mill in Bonner and worked there for fifteen years.
After several years in Missoula, Jon relocated to Helena and became a member of the Cathedral of Saint Helena. An avid Catholic for all of his life, Jon became very involved in his church community and met several great friends. He enjoyed dancing, throwing horseshoes and playing golf.
Jon spent many summer days of his youth in Glacier Park at the Kelly Camp, hiking the many trails and swimming in Lake McDonald. He never lost his love of Glacier and continued to hike as often as he could. He took up fly fishing in his later years and loved to fish the waters of the Swan River in Bigfork and the Middle Fork of the Flathead well into his 80’s. Jon also loved the Gonzaga Bulldog Basketball team and rarely missed a televised game.
Jon is survived by his five children and his nine grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his sister Frances Adele Blakeslee and his brother, Walter Jensen.
A celebration of Jon's life will be held over the 4th of July, 2020, in Kalispell.
Please visit: jgfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.