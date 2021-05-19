Jon Richards Rock

Jon was born December, 13, 1974 at Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, to Bob and Lana Rock. He grew up in Missoula spending weekends and summers at Salmon Lake. As a child he loved many things; snow and waterskiing, snowmobiling, soccer, basketball, and Dungeons and Dragons. Jon also participated in the District One Boys Choir and Missoula Aquatic Club. Jon was in eighth grade when he moved to Arizona with his family where he was very involved in Speech and Debate and won the Arizona state high school title in Lincoln Douglas Debate. Jon graduated from Corona Del Sol, Tempe, Arizona, in 1992 and later attended Arizona State University.