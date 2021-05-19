Jon Richards Rock
Jon Richards Rock, 46, of Salmon Lake, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at his home from renal failure.
Jon was born December, 13, 1974 at Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, to Bob and Lana Rock. He grew up in Missoula spending weekends and summers at Salmon Lake. As a child he loved many things; snow and waterskiing, snowmobiling, soccer, basketball, and Dungeons and Dragons. Jon also participated in the District One Boys Choir and Missoula Aquatic Club. Jon was in eighth grade when he moved to Arizona with his family where he was very involved in Speech and Debate and won the Arizona state high school title in Lincoln Douglas Debate. Jon graduated from Corona Del Sol, Tempe, Arizona, in 1992 and later attended Arizona State University.
Jon earned his Apple and Microsoft certifications, and worked for various high-tech companies in Phoenix including Micro Age, Education Software Company, and Data Doctors. He joined The Contractors Choice Agency, a national insurance broker, in 2006 and was the Information Technology Director.
Jon loved Montana and moved home in 2017. He met many new friends, loved attending concerts, taking nature pictures and attending Griz games. His debate skills served him well as he loved debating with friends over politics. Jon also considered himself a gourmet cook and enjoyed making elaborate meals for his friends.
Survivors include his parents, Bob and Lana Rock, Eloy, Arizona; a niece Kirsten Cotner, Chandler, Arizona; aunt, Lynda Rock, Missoula; cousins Tawni Herold, Greely Colorado and Heather Phillips, Durfur, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Amber Rock; and grandparents, Frank and Eva Richards, Robert S Rock and Mary Rock; and soul mate, Katie Leeker.
A celebration of life service is being planned at a later date. Donations can be made to Montana Loon Society, P.O. Box 2386, Missoula, Montana 59801.