Jon Ronald Binney

Jon is survived by his mother Patricia Anderson (Rapid City, South Dakota), his wife Brenda (Missoula), sons Trevor Binney (Helena), Marc Binney (Missoula), Andrew Binney (Missoula), Stephen Baker (Salem, Oregon), and Bryce Baker (Missoula), and daughter Kristen (Dylan) Baker-Dickinson (Greenough). Granddaughters Claira and Chloe Baker (Missoula) were the light of his life. Jon is also survived by his sister Joni Hokans and other extended family members. He was predeceased by his father Arlis and his stepfather Carl “Bud” Anderson.

Jon was born to Arlis “Buck” and Pat Binney on Aug. 8, 1955 in Deadwood, South Dakota. As a youngster, Jon lived in Belle Fourche and graduated from high school at the top of his class. After high school, he went on to graduate from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Following SMU Jon attended Birmingham University in England where he was able to travel throughout Europe and Northern Africa. After returning to the states, Jon married Deb Dorland and the two made Missoula their home so Jon could attend law school. During Jon’s tenure at law school, his first two children Trevor and Marc were born. In 1990, Jon and Valerie Bashor welcomed Andrew. Jon’s family grew again in 1995 when he married Brenda Stephens Baker and embraced her children, Kristen, Stephen, and Bryce, as his own.