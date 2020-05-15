× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA - 10-13-2000 birth

5-11-2020 Death

Jonathan D. Wallack has left us, his family, with many happy moments and times of joy.

He is survived by grandparents, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters. Just to give you a small reminder of the joy of family, here is a small list:

Diana Gregoire grandmother.

Emma Wallack, Koiyah Farrington, Kaitlen Gregoire, Arabella McFarlane, Rilian McFarlane, and many more.

In this tragic way of loss.

We will miss your smile and outgoing personality. You were an awesome listener a friend who would stand behind anyone. We haven't finished our journey or dreams together, yet you have gone. So behind we must stay.

Love Dad & Mom

