MISSOULA — Jonathan (Jon) Floyd Thompson, 36, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1982, in Missoula, to Warren and Patti Thompson. As a young boy he grew up in Missoula with his family, was educated at Cold Springs Elementary, Meadow Hill Middle School and graduated from Sentinel High School in 2001. His early years were spent playing Little League baseball, boating on Flathead Lake and racing motocross.
Jon lived and worked in various places after high school including Missoula and had returned to Missoula in May of 2018. He worked as an operator in construction and excavation. His greatest joy in life was his son Jack. He also loved the outdoors and his favorite place was the top of Mount Sentinel. He also loved music, tropical fish, target shooting, camping, hiking and watching movies.
Survivors include his parents, Warren and Patti Thompson, Missoula; son, Jack Reep, Dickinson, North Dakota; sister, Janet (Levi) Diggs, Bothell, Washington; niece, Ashtyn, nephew, Landon. Uncles, Russell Thompson, Gene Warren; Aunt, Kathleen (Odis) Stedman; cousins, Brian Evanskaas, Arron (Lyndsae) Cohen, Eric Thompson; Julie (Chuck) Gatewood; Ron (Deb) Warren; Dori (Blaine) Stulc.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Jean Thompson; Calvin and Harriett George; aunt, Marcia Warren.
Special appreciation to Rochelle Stonehocker for her love and support. As well as to Dr. Beck, Dr. Reidy, the staff at St. Pats ER and ICU.
A memorial service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, with a reception to follow.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to an education fund for Jon's son, Jack. Checks can be made to Patti Thompson with "Jack Reep" in the memo line.