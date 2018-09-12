ST. IGNATIUS — Jonathan Rains Larsson, known to most as Jon, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ quietly Thursday, Sept. 6, in his home. He was 53 years old. He fought a battle with pancreatic cancer that began with diagnosis in November 2017.
Jon was born to Robert C. (“Bob”) and Nancy Larsson on May 19, 1965, in the old St. Pat’s hospital in Missoula. He was raised in St. Ignatius and graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1982. He attended the University of Montana in Missoula for one year, pursuing a career in law, until his God called him higher. He began attending Platte Valley Bible College (now Summit Christian College) in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He met the love of his life there, Audrey Shammel, and the two were married Sept. 1, 1984. The two were employed shortly after at Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch, in St. Ignatius. He and his wife Audrey helped establish the school at Pinehaven, where he served as principal and teacher for 34 years. During that time, he helped guide many young people in their education and in life. He also became the pastor of the First Christian Church of St. Ignatius in 2010. His passion lay within each of these jobs until his passing.
Jon’s hobbies included hunting, doing mechanic work on his three sons’ cars, spending time with his family, teaching, preaching and playing and writing music. He was supported in all these things by his entire family. He loved watching his sons grow up and each begin their studies at Boise Bible College. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jon is survived by his wife, Audrey, as well as his parents, Bob and Nancy Larsson, and his siblings: brother Robert Andrew Larsson, of St. Ignatius, and sisters Debra Krantz, of Polson, and Susan Wassel of Robinson, Illinois. His sons also survive him; Robert Nicholas (Nick) Larsson, of Boise, Idaho, with his wife Kaytlin; Patrick Stephen Larsson, of Boise, Idaho, with his wife Nichole; and Nathanael Roger (Nate) Larsson, of Boise, Idaho; as well as various nieces and nephews and their families and many dearly loved friends.
A memorial will be held to honor Jon at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, in the multipurpose building attached to the north side of the St. Ignatius public school. A luncheon will follow at the First Christian Church of St. Ignatius for all who attend. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boise Bible College in Boise, Idaho, or to Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch in St. Ignatius.