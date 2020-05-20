× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Jonathon Wallack had a wonderful memorial at Maclays Flats. We held the world on October 13 of 2000 as he was born in Hamilton.

Saturday, May 16, 2020 we let our son go at St Patrick Hospital. Jonathon Wallack was a DNR on May 11, 2020. Our son was an organ donor who produced longer life for many, and will touch many more lives.

Jonathan had touched many hearts and many lives. He was a love, a friend with a kind large heart and a wonderful smile. He went to high school and graduated. He had big dreams as we all do. Yet he had to leave us in such a tragic way.

Thank you too Diana Gregoire his grandmother, grandfather Robert. uncles and aunts: Jeff, Keno, Darren, John, Thelma, Jennifer, Deanna. The many first and second cousins Terry, Joyce... The two sets of godparents, Kyle, Barbara, Cassie, Jake. His brothers and sisters, Patrick, Andrew, Logan, Rilian, Kaitlen, Emma, Koiyah, Lillian, Arabella.

His many friends and colleagues.

Thank you to you all for your noise, support, help, love, and guidance as we move forward with much love in our hearts. Our loss is hard, yet the many hands that are family will always be there.

His loving parents

Floid McFarlane/Kimberly Wallack/Shannon Russell.

