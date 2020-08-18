× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Jose Manuel (Manny) Ozuna passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Missoula on Aug. 12, 2020.

He was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on Nov. 28, 1952 to Zargoza Ozuna and Victoria Moralez. He grew up in Brownsville, Texas, and Bakersfield, California, then later moved to Oregon where he worked as a tree planter and discovered his talent for woodworking. He moved to Missoula in 1983 where he continued his passion for woodworking.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, working on projects around the house and telling stories of his wild adventures.

Survivors include his son Juan (Kelsy) Ozuna and his daughter Angela Ozuna; sisters Martina, Margie and Rosa; brothers Chris, Junior and Juan; and many nieces and nephews.

Please go to the Facebook event page Manny’s Celebration of Life or call Angela (971-238-2617) for the most up to date information regarding the celebration of life event.

