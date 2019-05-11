MISSOULA — Joseph A. Haggard Sr., passed away suddenly, May 8, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Joe was born March 14, 1938, in Anaconda to Forrest and Cecelia Haggard. Joe has lived in the Lolo area since 1978. Logging and truck driving were his livelihood until retirement in 2007. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lee, and his wife Phyllis. Joe is survived by his wife of 30 years, Becky; five children, Jolynn, Leanne, Joe Jr., Sarah and Danielle; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service is on Friday, May 17 at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Riverveiw Cemetery with refreshments at the family home in Lolo afterwards. Everyone is welcome.
Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.