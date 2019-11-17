SAN DIEGO, California — A historical Missoula family has lost another legendary member. Joe Turmell, the son of Alfred and Ella and the brother of John Turmell, passed away very peacefully in San Diego on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Joe graduated from Sentinel High and the University of Montana. He ran for the Mayor of Missoula in 1976 and was instrumental in the establishment of the Mountain Line. He was a successful banker in Livingston, Los Angeles, and Santa Monica. Following his banking career, Joe owned a business in Mexicali, Mexico that is still in the family.
Joe was married three times, had three children, and many friends along the way.
You have free articles remaining.
After a memorial later this month in San Diego, Joe's' Missoula "crew" will gather next summer at Flathead to remember and honor him with one more ride on the lake.
Joes' memory will live on in the hearts and minds of many along with all of the great stories he recalled about growing up in Montana. May he rest in peace.