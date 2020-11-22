Joseph Allen Odell

MISSOULA - Joe Mama, Two Shoes, Odell , age 52, passed away the 1st of May, 2020. Joe was born June 5, 1967 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Barbara and Marshall Odell. He spent his childhood in Hettinger, North Dakota and graduated from Hettinger High in 1985. He attended trade school in Wahpeton, Northa Dakota along with his roommate Baldy. Joe eventually moved to Missoula in 1990 and started working for Whalen Tire. He worked his way up to Assistant Manager. Joe may not have remembered your name, but he knew what tires you had on your vehicle. He valued his customers and coworkers for over 30 years. He was proud of his tire knowledge and instinct. Not so great on a computer!! Special thanks to George, Joe's boss. Always checking in and concerned about Joe and Becky and what he could do to help. No wonder Joe loved working at Whalen Tire!! Vacationing in the Dakotas holds cherished memories. Shade Hill was a favorite reunion gathering spot. He looked forward to yearly bowling, softball and pool leagues. Joe was in his element preparing and participating in Demolition Derby car competitions. It took a village to get the car running, safe and ready for Derby Day. Thanks for having his back Gentlemen!! Joe simply loved the Raiders, BBQ and Beer on ice, Griz games, Ma's Bloodies, and so many special tailgating moments with friends. Joe was famous for making chili the last Griz home game of the year. We’ll miss you in the North End Zone Honey.