MISSOULA — Joe was born Feb. 1, 1938 at Saint Patrick Hospital and left us behind on Sept. 6, 2018 to be reunited with his mother, Ann Pepe, father, Al Pepe, brother, Armond Pepe, uncle, Vic Pepe and aunts Elsie Hamill & Mary Small along with other cherished family and friends who went before him in Fresno and Missoula. We pray for a great reunion Joe, and huge Italian dinner with those family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Storm) Pepe, daughters; Terri Thomason, Julie Rogers and Gina Catalano, grandson; Nicholas Thomason, sister; Mary Ann Bedard and family, brother; John Pepe and wife, cousin; Roseann Erickson and family.
Joe enjoyed all sports growing up and was a “stand-out” football running back for Missoula Co. High and Universtiy of Montana. He was honored to receive admission to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota to complete his Physical Therapy degree and spent a 35-year career at St. Agnes Hospital and private practice in Fresno, California.
Joe gathered friends like a bee gathers honey. He loved to have parties with lots of food and drinks, he was always a gentleman who opened the door for women and shook the hands of his friends along with a pat on the back. He gave his family a lovely home and lifestyle. He was very generous to his family, his parents and his siblings. But god knows he was not a saint. He was stubborn, he was kind, he was strict and was always ready to give a helping hand. He wasn’t perfect, but he was perfect for us.
Joe requested no formal service. Just remember him. You may leave condolences at gardencityfh.com