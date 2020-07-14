MISSOULA - Joseph Daniel McCarthy, 35, passed away on June 23, 2020, after a long struggle with addiction.
He was born January 31, 1985, to Vickie Wilson and Kevin McCarthy. He lived his 35 years of life in beautiful Missoula, graduating from Hellgate High School in 2004 and attending the University of Montana.
Joe loved fishing, hunting, hiking, rafting, camping and all things outdoors. Joey prided himself in fly fishing and white-water rafting with his friends. He enjoyed the adrenaline rush and thrill of the white water and had recently been fishing with his nephew Colten. He loved backpacking into the mountains and always had a thirst for adventure. As kids, Joey loved fly fishing with his little brother, Grady, out on the Blackfoot or the Bitterroot rivers. This year Joey was looking forward to a summer of adventure and getting back outdoors.
One summer as a boy, Joe and his uncle Jim nearly got lost and spent an unplanned night in the woods. It did not scare little Joe one bit. Joe’s first deer was a trophy mule deer buck taken near the Marias river with his dad, brother and uncles.
Joe was always wearing a hat and sunglasses. He loved hats more than his sister Kalli does, and the night he passed he had just bought another new hat from Bob Ward’s to add to his growing collection. From a young age Joey loved art, spending a lot of time working on sketches and paintings with an artistic talent and instinct that few people have.
Joe always looked out for his little brother Grady and was always there to help his sister, Kalli. He loved his nephews and nieces too; they were his pride and joy. Joey would never miss a kid’s birthday party or family get-together. He and his mom, Vickie, had a special, loving bond: When Joe walked in, mom would say, “How’s my Jo-Jo?” and he’d always respond, “Good, how’s my momma?” Joe was loving, curious and very smart, always researching and learning.
Joe spent the last few weekends of his life helping his sister Kalli with her garden, tilling and picking rocks for three days then shoveling and raking out a dump truck full of dirt for another three days. When he finished he had huge blisters on his hands. He was seen filling up the wheelbarrow with his niece, Rebel, in it, covering her up with dirt, then dumping her into the garden, both flashing the biggest smiles. He was proud of that garden and each time he visited would inspect it, making sure it was being tended. He was always willing to give a piggyback ride when asked. During those final weekends he spent a lot of time with his nephew Colten playing video games and staying up late talking, and went camping with good friends. We will forever cherish those final times together.
Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gladys and Buck Wilson; his aunt Kathy Wilson; his uncle Daniel McCarthy; and his nephew Cashy Hyde.
Joey is survived by his loving mother, Vickie Wilson; his father, Kevin McCarthy; his brother, Grady McCarthy and sister-in-law Kelsey McCarthy; his sister, Kalli Hyde and brother-in-law Michael Hyde; nephews Colten Hyde, Samuel McCarthy and Finley Joseph McCarthy; nieces Catherine and Rebel Hyde; Grandma Marilyn and Grandpa Bob McCarthy; his best friend Matt Guffey; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Due to a heroin overdose, the light of a funny, intelligent, kind-hearted spirit was taken from our lives by a senseless and relentless drug. Our family asks that you realize that no one is immune to the epidemic of opioid and heroin addiction that encumbers our society. We fought as hard as we knew how to help Joey, and our constant hope of his recovery dashed so senselessly is devastating. The pain of his death is heartbreaking and intolerable, which is why stories like Joey’s should not be ignored. The only way we will conquer the heroin epidemic is to share our stories and raise awareness.
Joey will not be defined by his addiction, but he will be remembered for his genuine heart and soul and a smile that would light up a room. Rest in peace Joey, till we all meet again. We sure hope you and Cashy are fishing for the biggest trout in heaven.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small, private outdoor celebration of Joey’s life is planned for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Florence, for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to the Cash Hyde Foundation at www.CashHydeFoundation.org.
“To live a life untamed and unafraid is the gift that I’ve been given, and so my journey begins.” - Catwoman
(Joey stuck this quote, which appeared on a tea bag, on his mom’s refrigerator before his passing.)
