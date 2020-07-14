Joseph Daniel McCarthy

Joe always looked out for his little brother Grady and was always there to help his sister, Kalli. He loved his nephews and nieces too; they were his pride and joy. Joey would never miss a kid’s birthday party or family get-together. He and his mom, Vickie, had a special, loving bond: When Joe walked in, mom would say, “How’s my Jo-Jo?” and he’d always respond, “Good, how’s my momma?” Joe was loving, curious and very smart, always researching and learning.

Joe spent the last few weekends of his life helping his sister Kalli with her garden, tilling and picking rocks for three days then shoveling and raking out a dump truck full of dirt for another three days. When he finished he had huge blisters on his hands. He was seen filling up the wheelbarrow with his niece, Rebel, in it, covering her up with dirt, then dumping her into the garden, both flashing the biggest smiles. He was proud of that garden and each time he visited would inspect it, making sure it was being tended. He was always willing to give a piggyback ride when asked. During those final weekends he spent a lot of time with his nephew Colten playing video games and staying up late talking, and went camping with good friends. We will forever cherish those final times together.