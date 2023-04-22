Joseph E. Baker

Joe was born on May 20, 1958, in Hawthorne, CA, to Nancy and Joseph R. Baker. Joe had endless interests, including human rights, photography, biking, climbing, playing guitar and gardening. He attended elementary and high school in Anaheim, CA and went on to study at the University of California at Los Angeles, where he graduated summa cum laude in 1982 with a double degree in economics and system science. He earned a Ph.D in electrical engineering at UCLA and received the Outstanding Graduate Student Award.

Joe moved to Los Angeles and took a job as an engineer at Rockwell International Science Center. Although he was brilliant at his job, his first passion was human rights and therefore he spent more than twenty years working with Amnesty International. As an undergraduate, he volunteered for the organization. In 1995, he became Director of the Western Region of Amnesty, and in 2000 he moved to Washington D.C. to create Amnesty's website. Following that, Joe went on to serve as a V.P. at Care2.com for 13 years, and he retired after serving as Membership Director at Adventure Cycling in Missoula, MT.

Joe's second passion was the outdoors. He was an avid backpacker. Among the numerous peaks he climbed in California were Mount Whitney and Mount Langley, in Colorado he summitted Longs Peak and in Montana, St Mary Peak and Cha-paa-qn. Joe also loved swimming, rock climbing, hiking and cycling.

Over 200 tributes to Joe have been pouring in on Facebook. From Ryan: Joe was loving, creative and compassionate. His spirit will be missed on this earth, but it will live on in all of us who got to work with him and spend time with him. From Duane: “It was such a joy to know Joe, to experience his kindness and passion for life.

Joe went out on his last hike in Crazy Canyon, Missoula on April 10, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Judy Molland, his stepson Will Molland-Simms and his wife Kline Swonger, Joe's sister Susan Lockhart, his nephew Blake Partridge and Blake's wife Cheryl along with their three children, as well as numerous cousins, uncles and aunts.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Joe in Missoula in late spring/early summer.