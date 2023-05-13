Joseph Evans

Joe was someone who brought a light beyond himself here. He expressed his appreciation of life with beautiful smiles and a contagious laugh. Although he had many emotional and physical challenges in his life, his resilient spirit chose to not give up on life and joy.

His childhood was spent in state institutions. His eventual foster parent Hollyann (Shirley) Frisch bonded with him there and finally got him released to her Clancy, MT foster home when he was a teenager. He was welcomed into her extended family. Joe later received services from Westmont Services Helena and in Missoula from the Arc of Western Montana (previously MDSC). In these homes, Joe was well cared for, thrived and was happy.

Joe's biggest passion was walking, even after he couldn't walk independently anymore. At Special Olympics in a walker, he would almost run, trying to fly like the wind. Joe loved to make musical sounds with simple items and clapping his hands.

Joe is survived by his extended foster family (Frisch, Easbey) - Bobbie, Janice, John, Mark, Tonya. Joe's beautiful, gentle soul and inspiration will be missed by many. "I will find heaven in the hearts that remember."

A celebration of life will occur on 5/23/23 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Garden City Harvest Barn 1657 River Road. Please consider a donation to the Arc of Western MT for their outstanding care.