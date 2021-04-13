Joseph I Frisbie

Preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Georgia Bea (Simpson) Frisbie, his parents William & Mary Frisbie, his only brother Richard Frisbie, and his grandson Devon Frisbie. He is survived by his son BJ (Angel), daughter Kristi, and 3 grandkids, Dexter, Kember, & Kelsee, all of whom made him a very proud grandpa. Joe moved to Colorado via the Army, Stationed at Ft. Carson. He later went to Vietnam with the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One). After serving in the Army, he worked at CF&I in Pueblo. In 1984, he took an early retirement and moved his family to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri where he started B&K Ornamental Iron & Welding Co., which is still thriving today, run by his son and grandson. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 16, 2 pm at Hedges Funeral Home on HWY 42, in Osage Beach, Missouri.