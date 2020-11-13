MISSOULA - With deepest sorrow and heavy hearts, our most beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, Joseph “Joey” Bernard Klucewich IV, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2020. Joey was born on Aug. 31, 1998 in Missoula to Jim and Gaylene Klucewich.
Joey was always full of adventure, curiosity, and wonder. He had the softest, kindest, and most gentle heart. He had a love for sports and his life was filled with love and care for others. The highlight of his life was being an uncle to his nephew Beckham. We find comfort in knowing that his heart was in the right place and he is safe in God’s hands.
Joey was preceded in death by his dad, Jim Klucewich in 2002.
He is survived by family and friends and will be greatly missed by many.
Due to COVID, a private memorial service will be held for the family on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Friends are invited to watch the service at 11 a.m., on Saturday at gardencityfh.com/memorials/josephklucewich/4422498/index.php
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.