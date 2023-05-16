Joseph “Joey” Thompson

MISSOULA ~ Joseph aka "Joey" Thompson left this world April 2023.

Joey was born June, 25th 2004 in Helena, MT to his parents Roger and Debbie Thompson.

He is survived by his mother, Debbie Thompson, brother and best friend, Anthony Brazington, sister, Tiffany Brown, sister, Jenelle Inghram, loving niece and nephews, Bella Brown, Jaxon Foutz, and Alexander Inghram, grandparents Louis and Judy Foutz, and Judy Hawkins.

Joey moved with his mother from Helena, MT to Missoula, MT in 2009. Joey went to a private school in Missoula, MT, Mountain View Elementary and then went to Sentinel High School. Joey enjoyed spending time with family and friends doing things like building and riding BMX bikes, playing street hockey, playing video games, laying concrete epoxy floors with his brother and traveling. Joey was so talented and could do anything he put his mind to. He was such a loving and beautiful spirit. Joey would do anything and go out of his way to help those around him. He cared for those that were in need and would love on them.

Joey was called for a greater purpose in life and knew who he was in Christ JESUS. His faith in God was strong, and inspired those around him with words of wisdom, even at a young age. He loved to make people laugh, and could do many impersonations and voices, that is something we will forever hold near and remember. Joey was so loved by many and will forever live on in our hearts. This world has lost a light, but he will forever shine. Joey, you will be missed beyond words can describe, and you will never be forgotten. Joey would want us all to remember the good times, the memories, and all the things that Joey was to us. Until we see you again Joey, watch over us all.

We will be holding a Celebration of Life graveside service for him Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at 1:00pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Mullan Rd in Missoula, MT.