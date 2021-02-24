Joseph Leo Havlovick

His own pursuits in athletics were some of his cherished stories. As Captain of the “First Five” 1949 Ronan Basketball team setting the school's biggest win-loss record at 25 wins, 6 losses . . . to his colorful history as a boxer for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. He delighted in telling the come-from-behind story of his heavy-weight victory fight that brought the Zags (all plagued by flu) to an exciting finish, tying the Idaho Vandals in the last match of the year.

While Joe was serious-minded, he sported a big smile and as a kid had a knack for instigating pranks and fun, as his sister Pauline Hall of Spokane, Washington will attest, “He would start things and drag me into it.” Joe is famous for his Chinese pheasant story where the high school track team was enroute from Ronan to Polson, riding with the javelins hanging outside the window of the 1940s sedan. A Chinese pheasant crossed the road and one boy cried out, “Hit it", and the driver tried to do just that. They crashed the car into the embankment, and luckily a passerby came along to help them arrive at the track meet, although slightly late. Joe would delight in telling this story, chuckling every time, although it isn't clear that he instigated the distraction on that day.